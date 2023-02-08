Understanding Backwardation

When investors trade futures contracts for oil, iron and wheat, they’re helping to establish the market prices for these key commodities.

Commodities prices can fluctuate dramatically over short periods of time. If the market price for a commodity is higher for immediate delivery than for future delivery, it’s called backwardation.

What Is Backwardation?

In the commodities market, the spot price of an asset is what buyers are willing to pay for it today. There are also a wide variety of future prices, which is what buyers would agree to pay for an asset at different times in the future.

Traders plot these present and future prices to get a handle on market pricing trends over time. When a market is in a state of backwardation, future prices are lower than the current spot price.

With backwardation, typically there’s a steady decline over a period of months or even years creating a downward sloping curve for the future price of a commodity over time.

Backwardation Market Curve

Here is an example of a backwardation market curve for the hypothetical price of wheat.

You can see that prices start at $310 per 5,000 bushels, but they steadily decline over a 36-month period. Investors and companies are exchanging contracts agreeing to pay less in the future than they are today at the current spot price.

What Causes Backwardation?

Reasons why a futures market might fall into a state of backwardation include:

Supply shortages. If the supply of a commodity declines, it could push up prices in the short term. If an early frost destroys a wheat crop, for example, the lack of supply means the market would be willing to pay more for a commodity now, at the moment of shortage, but investors expect that the price would fall back to normal levels in the future. This creates a situation where the spot price is high but falls over time as production and prices return to normal.

If the supply of a commodity declines, it could push up prices in the short term. If an early frost destroys a wheat crop, for example, the lack of supply means the market would be willing to pay more for a commodity now, at the moment of shortage, but investors expect that the price would fall back to normal levels in the future. This creates a situation where the spot price is high but falls over time as production and prices return to normal. Demand spikes. If there is a sudden surge in demand for a commodity, this could also create backwardation. For example, companies could be worried about an upcoming miner’s strike, so they might rush to stock up on copper and iron ore. This would push up the price of these metals in the near term, with future prices lower over time in the expectation that supply and demand would be more balanced after a strike.

If there is a sudden surge in demand for a commodity, this could also create backwardation. For example, companies could be worried about an upcoming miner’s strike, so they might rush to stock up on copper and iron ore. This would push up the price of these metals in the near term, with future prices lower over time in the expectation that supply and demand would be more balanced after a strike. Convenience yield. In the era of globalization, companies typically use a just-in-time supply chain system where they only buy commodities when they need them, rather than building up reserves. However, an industry may decide it wants to stock up for convenience. For example, construction companies decide to buy more lumber than they need so they don’t have to worry about shortages later. This would push up immediate demand versus the future and create backwardation.

In the era of globalization, companies typically use a just-in-time supply chain system where they only buy commodities when they need them, rather than building up reserves. However, an industry may decide it wants to stock up for convenience. For example, construction companies decide to buy more lumber than they need so they don’t have to worry about shortages later. This would push up immediate demand versus the future and create backwardation. Deflation/recession expectations. A recession typically lowers demand for commodities, pushing down prices. This is known as deflation, the opposite of inflation and rising prices. If the market thinks a recession is possible, they expect prices to fall in the future. This could show up as backwardation in the commodities market.

Backwardation vs. Contango

Contango is the opposite of backwardation. Contango happens in a commodities market when there is an upward sloping curve in prices. In other words, the spot price is lower than future prices.

Contango tends to be more common than backwardation. Prices typically go up over time because of inflation and because companies avoid storage costs by delaying purchases. This trend should generally be reflected in commodities market prices.

Contango is also a sign of the market expecting demand and the economy to be stronger in the future. However, as noted there are situations when backwardation can happen, such as short-term supply disruptions or expectations of deflation from a recession.

How to Profit from Backwardation

As an investor, there are ways to profit from a market that’s in backwardation. It depends on what you think the actual price of a commodity will be in the future versus the prices in the futures market.

Backwardation for Investors

If you think the price of a commodity will fall in the future as predicted by the backwardation curve, one way to make money is by short selling near-term futures contracts which you then offset by buying another futures contract for a later date.

If the actual price of the commodity keeps falling as expected, you’re making money by selling at a higher price than you buy.

You could also make money if you think the market is overly pessimistic and that the price of a commodity will stay at its higher level. You could buy a futures contract at the lower price and hold it. Then as you approach the contract expiration date, you could sell the contract for a profit at the still high spot price.

Commodity ETFs also tend to perform better when a market is in backwardation. These funds don’t hold the commodities themselves because they take up too much space. Instead, they get price exposure by constantly swapping short-term futures contracts, selling a position before it expires and buying another short-term contract.

If prices are falling, the fund keeps renewing at lower rates while selling their higher position at a profit.

Backwardation for Consumers

As a consumer, you could use the futures expectations to guide your purchases. If a market is in backwardation, the current price of a commodity is much higher than what the market expects in the future.

You may be better off delaying purchases where possible to take advantage of expected lower prices, like delaying home renovations if lumber is in backwardation or postponing travel when oil is in backwardation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is a market in backwardation?

A market is in backwardation when the spot price is higher than the upcoming futures prices, creating a downward sloping curve of the commodity futures price over time. Investors and companies are agreeing to pay less for a commodity in the future than they are today, a sign that the price might fall over time.

What is an industry example of backwardation?

The oil industry is one that tends to exist in backwardation. New, smaller companies get into futures agreements for years into the future to sell their output. This locks in their revenue and helps justify to banks that they are worthy of credit.

By selling to the future, these companies may need to accept a lower futures price than what they could have gotten if they kept selling at the ongoing spot price. As a result, this creates the downward sloping futures curve of backwardation for oil.

How does backwardation affect stocks and other investments?

Backwardation is a condition of commodities and futures markets. It doesn’t directly affect stocks. However, you could use the data from these markets to predict the future performance of the stock market. For example, if you see markets for construction materials like lumber entering into backwardation, it could be a sign that investors expect a slowdown. This could be bad news for construction company stocks.

Backwardation does directly impact commodity ETFs. These ETFs roll over their contracts monthly. If the futures expectations are correct and the price of the commodity falls over time, the ETF will keep selling their old contracts for a higher price before renewing at the lower price, helping them earn a positive return.

What are the risks of investing with backwardation?

Backwardation shows investor expectations that are not guaranteed. It is possible for trends to change dramatically. For example, when COVID-19 hit, the oil market switched almost overnight from backwardation to contango, as immediate demand disappeared and the spot price collapsed relative to futures prices. Investors and funds who got into positions expecting backwardation lost money. Make sure you understand that investing in futures and commodities involves risk with the chance of losses.

