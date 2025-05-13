Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.98 7.24 3.45 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.25 2.29 2.39 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.08 3.82 3.16 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 61.61 25.38 5.67 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% JD.com Inc 9.71 1.58 0.35 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 186.71 10.86 1.54 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% eBay Inc 16.62 6.44 3.29 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.46 1.38 0.53 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.27 4.13 3.10 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.78 4.44 2.74 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 10.75 3.46 0.97 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 14.11 3.60 0.28 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.96 0.76 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 80.71 4.30 1.21 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.72 0.22 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 66 8.99 0.34 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 36.72 5.44 1.72 4.62% $7.48 $17.21 6.07%

When analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.98 , which is 0.93x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.24 relative to the industry average by 1.33x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.45 , surpassing the industry average by 2.01x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.17% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 4.88x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.57x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 6.07%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers, highlighting its profitability and growth potential.

