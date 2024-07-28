News & Insights

Underrated International Golf Destinations

July 28, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

For golfers seeking an international adventure, several destinations that aren’t the typical Scottland or Ireland recommendations offer outstanding experiences. 

 

Los Cabos and the Baja Peninsula are top-tier golf locations with courses designed by famous architects and breathtaking landscapes. Loreto in Mexico allows golfing in a UNESCO site, while the Pacific Coastline and Riviera Maya feature exceptional courses like El Camaleón. 

 

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a premier golf destination with diverse terrains and numerous new courses. Mauritius provides a unique blend of historical significance and stunning ocean-view courses like Iles aux Cerfs Golf Club. Each location promises a memorable golfing experience.

Finsum: The additional benefit of traffic and weather could make these great for later destinations in the season. 

