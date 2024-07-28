Underrated International Golf Destinations

For golfers seeking an international adventure, several destinations that aren’t the typical Scottland or Ireland recommendations offer outstanding experiences.
Los Cabos and the Baja Peninsula are top-tier golf locations with courses designed by famous architects and breathtaking landscapes. Loreto in Mexico allows golfing in a UNESCO site, while the Pacific Coastline and Riviera Maya feature exceptional courses like El Camaleón.
Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a premier golf destination with diverse terrains and numerous new courses. Mauritius provides a unique blend of historical significance and stunning ocean-view courses like Iles aux Cerfs Golf Club. Each location promises a memorable golfing experience.
Finsum: The additional benefit of traffic and weather could make these great for later destinations in the season.
- lifestyle
- golf
