This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Be the Simplest Way to Build Long-Term Wealth

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be one of the best places to look for under-the-radar growth stocks. Although every investor knows about this opportunity, big names such as Nvidia and Microsoft are the stocks that get the most attention.

Smaller AI stocks are seeing significant movement and can multiply your money quickly. Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a high-potential agentic AI business focused on solutions for retailers that leverage proprietary, foundational large language models (LLMs), and the stock has soared by more than 30% year to date. The strong momentum comes as agentic AI scales, and the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance demonstrates its strong demand.

A big jump to $500 million in annual recurring revenue is coming

Focusing product sales around annual recurring revenue is an attractive business model, as it results in predictable cash flow. Companies like Rezolve AI can increase sales by winning new customers and boosting the average lifetime value of existing clients.

Rezolve AI now expects to close 2026 with at least $500 million in ARR. That's more than double its $209 million in ARR at the end of 2025, which was well ahead of its own $150 million estimate from last October. And given Rezolve AI's recent growth, it's entirely possible that its ARR ends 2026 closer to $600 million.

The emerging leader in a $1 trillion industry

More than 650 enterprise clients use Rezolve AI's agentic AI platform. It has a blue chip customer base across various industries, which leads to diversified revenue. Rezolve AI has acquired companies, such as the AI platform Crownpeak, to gain more market share.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy recently referred to agentic AI as the future of commerce. Rezolve AI has a massive head start in this industry, with CEO Daniel M. Wagner mentioning that the company has "spent years developing the architecture, data systems, and AI reasoning engines that make agentic shopping possible at scale."

It's not just Amazon and Rezolve AI that are bullish about agentic AI. Grandview Research projects that the enterprise agentic AI market will achieve a 46% CAGR from now until 2030.

Other competitors are more eager to enter the space, but Rezolve AI's early start makes it more attractive to companies that need results now. The biggest winners in the AI boom have been the companies that are the quickest to present solutions. Big tech companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI, seeking chips, power, and other resources immediately rather than waiting and hoping prices will drop in a few years.

A lot of money is flowing into AI, and Rezolve AI stock is a promising pick that hasn't received the attention it deserves.

