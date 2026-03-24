This Under-the-Radar AI Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Nvidia

Key Points

Nvidia and Nebius are partners in offering AI computing power.

Nebius expects unreal growth over the next few years.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the measuring stick that many artificial intelligence (AI) investments are compared against. It's a stalwart that has grown over the last several years to become the world's largest company by market cap, and it continues to post jaw-dropping results. If a stock can't outperform Nvidia, there's not a ton of reason to consider it, because Nvidia is a fairly safe pick in the AI realm.

However, I think I've pinpointed a stock that could deliver greater returns than Nvidia going forward. In fact, Nvidia itself likely believes in this company because it's now a substantial investor.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The company? Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS).

Nebius and Nvidia are partners

According to SEC filings released this month, Nvidia has warrants to buy or it already outright owns a little over 22 million Class A shares of Nebius, valued at $2.1 billion. That amounts to a roughly 7.7% to 8.3% stake in Nebius, assuming a full conversion of warrants. While that's not a lot in the grand scheme of Nvidia's business, the ownership shows that it's confident in its future.

Nebius is an AI-focused cloud computing company that has partnered with Nvidia to gain access to cutting-edge technology first. This makes Nebius the go-to partner in the AI realm, and it already has two massive deals with Meta Platforms and Microsoft. Nebius is also a popular choice for AI start-ups and individual users due to its full-stack offering, which gives users everything they need to train and run an AI model.

This popular offering has led to impressive growth. During the fourth quarter, Nebius' revenue rose 547% year over year to $228 million. Its core AI business delivered even better results, rising 802% year over year to $214 million. By the end of this year, management expects annual recurring revenue between $7 billion and $9 billion, up from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025. That's an unbelievable growth rate, and it is far superior to the growth that Nvidia is projecting.

While Nebius hasn't provided any 2027 guidance, Wall Street analysts believe its revenue should nearly triple again next year. Nebius is exploding onto the AI computing scene, and with its impressive growth, it could be one of the best investments in the sector.

However, there's one catch. Building data centers and filling them with chips isn't easy. It's also not free. So, Nebius is operating at a major loss to fund this buildout. With the massive AI computing opportunity emerging over the next few years, this trade-off is acceptable in the short term. The question is, what will Nebius' margins look like over the long term? If it can match the margins of some of the larger cloud computing players, it will be a huge winner. If it can't, it may be a disappointment.

Time will tell what its final operating profile looks like, but right now, its growth is incredible. That's why I've taken a small position, just in case it does pan out.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.