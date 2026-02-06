Under Armour Updates FY26 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UAA, UA) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to range from $0.10 to $0.11, compared with the prior outlook of $0.03 to $0.05. Loss per share is expected to range from $1.24 to $1.25. Adjusted operating income is expected to be approximately $110 million, compared with the prior outlook of $95 million to $110 million. Revenue is expected to decline approximately 4 percent, compared with the prior outlook of a 4 to 5 percent decline.

Third quarter net loss was $430.8 million compared to net income of $1.2 million, last year. Net loss per share of class A, B and C common stock was $1.01 compared to breakeven. Adjusted operating income was $26 million. Adjusted net income per share was $0.09 compared to $0.08. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.33 billion, or was down 6 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

"Our third quarter adjusted operating results exceeded expectations, and despite a few unfortunate, non-recurring impacts, we're encouraged by the progress we're making in the business to reignite brand momentum," said Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Under Armour shares are up 3.26 percent to $6.50.

