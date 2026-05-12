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Under Armour Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

May 12, 2026 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Under Armour (UAA, UA) reported that its fourth quarter net loss narrowed to $43.4 million from a loss of $67.5 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.16. Adjusted net loss was $11.17 million compared to a loss of $34.70 million, prior year. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.03 compared to a loss of $0.08. Net revenues declined to $1.17 billion from $1.18 billion, prior year.

In the fourth quarter, the company recorded $8 million in restructuring charges, $13 million of restructuring in cost of goods sold, and $15 million in transformation-related SG&A expenses, for a total of $36 million under Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan. The company said it is initiating a targeted extension of the plan, bringing total program costs to approximately $305 million. The company expects the plan to be substantially complete by December 31, 2026.

For fiscal 2027, loss per share is expected to range from breakeven to $0.04. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range from $0.08 to $0.12. For the first quarter, adjusted per share results are projected from breakeven to $0.02.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Under Armour shares are down 12.49 percent to $5.15.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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