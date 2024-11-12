Under Armour Class A put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Under Armour (UAA) Class A with 2,191 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Dec-24 10 puts and Nov-24 10 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.40, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 10th.

