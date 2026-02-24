Under Armour (BIT:1UAA) Price Target Increased by 33.70% to 6.77

The average one-year price target for Under Armour (BIT:1UAA) has been revised to €6.77 / share. This is an increase of 33.70% from the prior estimate of €5.06 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €3.50 to a high of €10.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.36% from the latest reported closing price of €6.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UAA is 0.05%, an increase of 25.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.89% to 216,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 41,959K shares representing 22.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares , representing an increase of 84.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UAA by 556.13% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 9,946K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,914K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UAA by 5.92% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,901K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,423K shares , representing an increase of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UAA by 50.20% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 6,772K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 94.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UAA by 1,604.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,164K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UAA by 3.36% over the last quarter.

