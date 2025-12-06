This Under-$10 Stock Could Be About to Go Parabolic

Key Points

The Real Brokerage is a cloud real estate brokerage.

It is taking a lot of market share, and growing incredibly quickly.

The stock could go parabolic if it keeps up this impressive rate of revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than The Real Brokerage ›

A few years ago, Wall Street thought the residential real estate industry was going to vertically integrate. iBuying -- or when companies like Opendoor directly buy and sell homes from consumers -- was promised as the next big thing.

It failed spectacularly. Now, as we sit here in 2025, a new business model may be finally able to modernize the homebuying process: Cloud-based real estate brokers. The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) is a cloud brokerage growing its revenue incredibly quickly as it steals market share across the United States. With a share price below $10, this stock may be about to go parabolic. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Impressive revenue growth; taking market share

A cloud brokerage like The Real Brokerage is not trying to disrupt the entire way people buy homes, but simply make it easier for all parties in the transaction. It is essentially a software layer that acts as a brokerage for individual real estate agents and their teams, eliminating the need to pair up with legacy mortgage brokers.

Offering better revenue sharing, easy-to-use software, and the freedom to build up your own brand as a real estate agent has enabled The Real Brokerage to grow quickly over the last few years. Last quarter, revenue grew 53% year-over-year to $568.5 million, with overall sales going from virtually nothing in 2021 to $1.8 billion over the last 12 months.

Why The Real Brokerage may go parabolic

It now has over 30,000 agents that use its software to power real estate transactions, with 2,100 added last quarter. But that is only scratching the surface of the residential real estate market in the United States. Estimates peg the number of agents at over 1 million.

This gives The Real Brokerage plenty of room to keep gaining market share. Now, it is adding new services for its agents, such as title insurance, mortgage financing, and a financial tool called the One Real Wallet. If this impressive growth is sustained, The Real Brokerage will trade at a market cap vastly higher than its $800 million level today, sending its $3.78 share price into the stratosphere over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Real Brokerage right now?

Before you buy stock in The Real Brokerage, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and The Real Brokerage wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Brett Schafer has positions in Real Brokerage. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.