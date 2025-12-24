This Under-$10 Stock Is About to Go Parabolic

Key Points

Opendoor is now focusing on faster, AI-enabled transactions for higher-quality homes.

The company has nearly doubled weekly home acquisitions while aggressively cutting down operating costs.

The company is also targeting adjusted net income profitability by the end of 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

The share price of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is up 294% so far in 2025, and closed at $6.43 on Dec. 22. Yet, the rally may not be over, and the stock can soar higher in the coming months.

Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

New business strategy

Opendoor's business model involves purchasing houses from willing sellers and selling them to buyers at a profit. Under the new CEO, Kaz Nejatian, the company has transformed from a mere "house flipper" into a technology-driven e-commerce platform for the residential real estate market.

According to the new "Opendoor 2.0" strategy, the company is replacing its previous strategy of slowly buying homes with wide spreads with high-velocity, high-quality home transactions with tighter spreads. This has helped double weekly home acquisition speed from 120 to 230 in the last seven weeks of the third quarter (ending Oct. 31, 2025). The company also reduced home assessment time with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies from close to one day to 10 minutes.

Opendoor has launched over a dozen AI-powered products, including end-to-end home scoping to determine needed repairs and automated title and escrow processes. Hence, the company's profitability will depend more on flow, speed, and tight spreads, instead of the direction of the economy.

Path to profitability

While Opendoor is still unprofitable, management expects adjusted net income profitability by the end of 2026. The company has already reduced its third-quarter adjusted operating expenses by 41% year over year to $53 million, due to disciplined cost management across all segments.

Opendoor also refinanced most of the 2030 convertible notes with equity, since it included a clause that could have forced full repayment of the principal balance during Q4 2025. The company ended the third quarter with $962 million in unrestricted cash.

CEO Kaz Nejatian also comes with an impressive track record. Previously, he helped drive Shopify to profitability after two quarters of taking charge as the COO.

Considering these tailwinds, the stock is likely to experience a parabolic rise in the coming months, although Opendoor remains exposed to housing market cyclicality and execution risks.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 24, 2025.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.