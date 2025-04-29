Uncovering Potential: Trane Technologies's Earnings Preview

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Trane Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20.

Investors in Trane Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 0.97% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Trane Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.54 3.24 3.08 1.64 EPS Actual 2.61 3.37 3.30 1.94 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Trane Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Trane Technologies were trading at $351.32 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Trane Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Trane Technologies.

Analysts have given Trane Technologies a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $407.71, indicating a potential 16.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Johnson Controls Intl, Carrier Global and Lennox Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Johnson Controls Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $93.75, suggesting a potential 73.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carrier Global, with an average 1-year price target of $76.25, suggesting a potential 78.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennox Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $598.71, suggesting a potential 70.42% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Johnson Controls Intl, Carrier Global and Lennox Intl are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trane Technologies Buy 10.17% $1.71B 8.03% Johnson Controls Intl Outperform 4.17% $1.93B 2.62% Carrier Global Outperform 19.28% $1.34B 17.73% Lennox Intl Neutral 2.44% $328.50M 14.13%

Key Takeaway:

Trane Technologies ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Breaking Down Trane Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.17% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

To track all earnings releases for Trane Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

