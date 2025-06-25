Uncovering Potential: McCormick & Co's Earnings Preview

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that McCormick & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The market awaits McCormick & Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.77 0.67 0.59 EPS Actual 0.60 0.80 0.83 0.69 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Co were trading at $74.71 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on McCormick & Co

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on McCormick & Co.

Analysts have provided McCormick & Co with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $80.0, suggesting a potential 7.08% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and McCormick & Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and McCormick & Co are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity McCormick & Co Neutral 0.17% $604M 3.03%

Key Takeaway:

McCormick & Co ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of 0.17%. The company is at the top for Gross Profit, reporting $604M. In terms of Return on Equity, McCormick & Co is in the middle with a rate of 3.03%.

Discovering McCormick & Co: A Closer Look

In its 135-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. Beyond consumers, McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food and beverage manufacturers. And its reach is extensive, with nearly 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to 150 other countries and territories. In addition to its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and Cholula, among others.

Key Indicators: McCormick & Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining McCormick & Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.17% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: McCormick & Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): McCormick & Co's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): McCormick & Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: McCormick & Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for McCormick & Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for MKC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Jan 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

