Uncovering Potential: Manhattan Associates's Earnings Preview

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Anticipation surrounds Manhattan Associates's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 5.98% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.06 1.06 0.96 EPS Actual 1.19 1.17 1.35 1.18 Price Change % 6.0% -24.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0%

Market Performance of Manhattan Associates's Stock

Shares of Manhattan Associates were trading at $202.05 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Manhattan Associates

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Manhattan Associates.

The consensus rating for Manhattan Associates is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $206.33 implies a potential 2.12% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Procore Technologies, ServiceTitan and NICE, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Procore Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $77.29, suggesting a potential 61.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $127.25, suggesting a potential 37.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $203.67, suggesting a potential 0.8% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Procore Technologies, ServiceTitan and NICE, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Manhattan Associates Buy 3.24% $148.22M 19.32% Procore Technologies Outperform 15.29% $245.71M -2.67% ServiceTitan Buy 26.63% $148.40M -3.19% NICE Buy 6.20% $468.11M 3.65%

Key Takeaway:

Manhattan Associates ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Manhattan Associates: A Closer Look

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Manhattan Associates's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

