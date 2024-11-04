Uncovering Potential: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Earnings Preview

Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intl Flavors & Fragrances will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08.

The market awaits Intl Flavors & Fragrances's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Flavors & Fragrances's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1 0.86 0.75 0.75 EPS Actual 1.16 1.13 0.72 0.89 Price Change % -2.0% 6.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Tracking Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Stock Performance

Shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances were trading at $98.93 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Intl Flavors & Fragrances

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Intl Flavors & Fragrances.

With 9 analyst ratings, Intl Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $110.44, indicating a potential 11.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PPG Indus, RPM Intl and DuPont de Nemours, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $146.5, suggesting a potential 48.08% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPM Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $136.12, suggesting a potential 37.59% upside. As per analysts' assessments, DuPont de Nemours is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 10.04% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PPG Indus, RPM Intl and DuPont de Nemours, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform -1.37% $1.07B 1.19% PPG Indus Outperform -1.49% $1.91B 6.02% RPM Intl Neutral -2.14% $836.67M 8.79% DuPont de Nemours Neutral 2.49% $1.18B 0.76%

Key Takeaway:

Intl Flavors & Fragrances ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Closer Look

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Key Indicators: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

To track all earnings releases for Intl Flavors & Fragrances visit their earnings calendar on our site.

