Uncovering Potential: Gentherm's Earnings Preview

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gentherm will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Investors in Gentherm are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.68 0.66 0.61 EPS Actual 0.51 0.29 0.75 0.66 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Gentherm's Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm were trading at $31.99 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Gentherm

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Gentherm.

Analysts have provided Gentherm with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $31.5, suggesting a potential 1.53% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fox Factory Holding, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs and Holley, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fox Factory Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 6.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential 77.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Holley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential 86.53% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Fox Factory Holding, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs and Holley, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gentherm Neutral -0.61% $86.47M -0.02% Fox Factory Holding Buy 6.46% $109.68M -24.26% American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Buy -12.17% $173.90M 1.17% Holley Outperform -3.53% $64.09M 0.67%

Key Takeaway:

Gentherm ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Gentherm's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Gentherm

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group function through the Automotive and Medical segments. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Automotive segment, which includes automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronics and software systems. The medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Its geographical segments are the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

Gentherm's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Gentherm's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gentherm's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gentherm's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gentherm's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Gentherm visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for THRM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for THRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.