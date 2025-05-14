Uncovering Potential: Fluent's Earnings Preview

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fluent to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

The announcement from Fluent is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fluent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.08 -0.30 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.22 -0.47 -0.30 Price Change % 2.0% -7.000000000000001% -10.0% -13.0%

Performance of Fluent Shares

Shares of Fluent were trading at $2.41 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Fluent

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fluent.

Analysts have provided Fluent with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $3.5, suggesting a potential 45.23% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Fluent, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Fluent are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluent Neutral -10.11% $13.90M -15.27%

Key Takeaway:

Fluent ranks at the bottom among peers in terms of consensus sentiment. It also shows the lowest revenue growth rate compared to peers. Additionally, its gross profit margin is the lowest in the group. Furthermore, Fluent's return on equity is the weakest among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fluent

Fluent Inc is a data-driven digital marketing services company. It performs customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which it connects its advertiser clients with consumers company is seeking to reach. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to its clients, such as consumer brands, direct marketers and agencies across a wide range of industries, including Financial Products & Services, Media & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Staffing & Recruitment and Retail & Consumer.

Fluent: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fluent's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluent's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluent's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, Fluent faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Fluent visit their earnings calendar on our site.

