Uncovering Potential: Element Solutions's Earnings Preview

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Element Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Element Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 4.4% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.38 0.35 0.32 EPS Actual 0.35 0.39 0.36 0.34 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% -3.0% -4.0%

Tracking Element Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions were trading at $18.0 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Element Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Element Solutions.

The consensus rating for Element Solutions is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $27.38 implies a potential 52.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Celanese, Balchem and H.B. Fuller, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Celanese, with an average 1-year price target of $60.37, suggesting a potential 235.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Balchem, with an average 1-year price target of $190.0, suggesting a potential 955.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for H.B. Fuller, with an average 1-year price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential 237.06% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Celanese, Balchem and H.B. Fuller, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Element Solutions Buy 8.86% $256M 2.27% Celanese Neutral -7.75% $539M -30.75% Balchem Buy 4.94% $86.34M 2.89% H.B. Fuller Buy -2.68% $227.07M 0.73%

Key Takeaway:

Element Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 8.86%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $256M. For Return on Equity, Element Solutions is at the top with 2.27%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

