Uncovering Potential: ArcBest's Earnings Preview

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ArcBest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The market awaits ArcBest's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ArcBest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.83 2.08 1.53 EPS Actual 1.33 1.64 1.98 1.34 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% -13.0% -2.0%

Performance of ArcBest Shares

Shares of ArcBest were trading at $58.42 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ArcBest

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ArcBest.

With 13 analyst ratings, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $95.54, indicating a potential 63.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Marten Transport, Werner Enterprises and Heartland Express, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marten Transport, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 67.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Werner Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 46.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Heartland Express, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 84.59% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Marten Transport, Werner Enterprises and Heartland Express, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ArcBest Neutral -8.07% $82.75M 2.22% Marten Transport Outperform -3.16% $33.34M 0.56% Werner Enterprises Neutral -8.18% $90.90M 0.82% Heartland Express Underperform -11.90% $27.38M -0.22%

Key Takeaway:

ArcBest ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp is an integrated logistics company that leverages technology and a full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' supply chain needs. The company has two reportable operating segments: Asset-Based, which generates maximum revenue, and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment's operations include national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The Asset-Light segment represents the company's offerings in ground expedite, intermodal, household goods moving, managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, and international freight transportation for air, ocean, and ground.

Understanding the Numbers: ArcBest's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ArcBest faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.07% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ArcBest's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ArcBest's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ArcBest's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ArcBest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for ArcBest visit their earnings calendar on our site.

