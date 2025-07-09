Bitcoin Magazine



Unchained Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loan Originations

Today, Unchained, the leader in bitcoin-native financial services, has announced it surpassed $1 billion in bitcoin-backed loan originations. With over 4,000 loans issued and a nine-year track record, the company is setting a new standard for transparency and security in Bitcoin lending.

$1,000,000,000+ in loan originations

4000+ loans

9+ years

Zero rehypothecation pic.twitter.com/f9BuVsEil4 — Unchained (@unchained) July 9, 2025

“Hitting $1 billion in originations is a milestone, but the bigger story is how we got here: nine years, full transparency to our borrowers, and no smoke and mirrors,” said the co-founder and CEO of Unchained Joe Kelly. “While others talk about trust, we offer proof. Clients hold a key, verify their collateral on-chain, and know their bitcoin is securely handled. That’s how lending should work, and it’s a proven approach serious bitcoin holders can rely on.”

According to HFT Market Intelligence, bitcoin-backed lending is projected to grow over 430% by 2030, and lending models that offer greater transparency and client control are drawing increased attention. As interest in this type of lending grows, Unchained continues to follow a model that avoids rehypothecation, meaning client collateral is not reused or moved without permission.

“Bitcoin-backed lending is a fantastic business squarely aligned with the needs of long-term bitcoin holders,” stated the Head of Lending of Unchained Jon Melton. “Our commitment to non-rehypothecation and transparency are invaluable to our clients who need to understand the risks of borrowing against bitcoin. When clients pledge their bitcoin, they need to trust their lender. Our product design and growing track record provide a sound basis for that trust.”

The company uses a 2-of-3 multisignature vault structure that allows borrowers to retain one key and verify their collateral directly on-chain.

Along with reaching the $1 billion milestone, Unchained has lowered its annual percentage rates (APRs) on loans. While specific rates weren’t disclosed, the company stated the change aims to make borrowing more competitive without altering its custody approach.

“As the market for bitcoin financial products expands, and scrutiny around custody and rehypothecation deepens, Unchained’s transparent, client-empowered model remains the most secure and verifiable approach to bitcoin-backed credit,” the company stated.

This post Unchained Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loan Originations first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

