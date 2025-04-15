Bitcoin Magazine



Unchained Launches Multi-Million Dollar Bitcoin Legacy Project

Bitcoin financial services company Unchained has announced the launch of the Bitcoin Legacy Project, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative to support the long-term development, education, and advocacy of the bitcoin ecosystem.

The project begins with an initial $1 million commitment, with additional funding planned in the years ahead. The initiative will financially support bitcoin developers, educators, core infrastructure projects, and advocacy organizations. Key components of the program include funding for bitcoin community hubs, a think tank, a university endowment, and direct support for bitcoin core development.

As part of the initiative, Unchained is introducing what it describes as the first Bitcoin-native donor-advised fund (DAF) platform. The platform is designed to allow individuals and institutions to donate bitcoin or other assets tax-efficiently, with the ability to direct grants to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations. Contributions can be held in bitcoin within the fund, and recipients can also choose to receive grants in bitcoin.

To incentivize participation, Unchained will match donations made through the DAF platform to selected partner organizations — including MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency Initiative, Human Rights Foundation, Open Sats, and Brink — up to 1 BTC.

In addition to philanthropic giving, the Bitcoin Legacy Project will support physical spaces for bitcoin collaboration and innovation. In its first year, the project will direct funding to three bitcoin hubs: Bitcoin Park Nashville, Bitcoin Commons in Austin, and The Space in Denver. These hubs aim to foster development, education, and community engagement within the bitcoin sector.

Unchained is also allocating resources to broader research and policy efforts. This includes a $50,000 contribution to the Bitcoin Policy Institute and $150,000 to launch the first Bitcoin-focused university endowment at the University of Austin. A new Bitcoin Scholars program will distribute up to $250,000 in research grants to support original work and thought leadership in the bitcoin space.

“Bitcoin’s strength comes from the people who build, educate, and advocate for its future. Yet, many of the most critical initiatives struggle with long-term funding,” said Joe Kelly, CEO at Unchained. “We believe in not just using bitcoin, but strengthening it for future generations. The Bitcoin Legacy Project is our commitment to ensuring that Bitcoin remains strong, sovereign, and unbreakable.”

The Bitcoin Legacy Project reflects Unchained’s broader strategy to support bitcoin’s growth while reinforcing its commitment to financial services centred on collaborative custody and long-term asset security.

This post Unchained Launches Multi-Million Dollar Bitcoin Legacy Project first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen Bitcoin.

