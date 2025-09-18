Markets
ORCL

UMusic Hotels Signs Contract To Improve Efficiency With Oracle Cloud Applications

September 18, 2025 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tech major Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Thursday said that UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle or UHML, through its flagship brand UMusic Hotels, is making use of various Oracle cloud applications to enhance their guest experiences and support its global expansion.

By adopting Oracle NetSuite, OPERA Cloud, and Simphony POS, UMusic Hotels have improved operational efficiency, financial visibility, and service delivery across its properties, the company added.

According to Oracle, with a new property in Madrid and plans to expand across Europe, the US, and Latin America, UMusic Hotels required a scalable platform to manage financial operations, guest experiences, and room inventory and it chose Oracle Corp.

The company said that while NetSuite has streamlined and automated financial processes across international subsidiaries, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. OPERA Cloud has improved operational agility by offering deeper insights into guest preferences and empowering staff with mobile tools for check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance. Along with these, Oracle Simphony offers to users a POS system that facilitates seamless service in restaurants and retail outlets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.