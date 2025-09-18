UMusic Hotels Signs Contract To Improve Efficiency With Oracle Cloud Applications

(RTTNews) - Tech major Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Thursday said that UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle or UHML, through its flagship brand UMusic Hotels, is making use of various Oracle cloud applications to enhance their guest experiences and support its global expansion.

By adopting Oracle NetSuite, OPERA Cloud, and Simphony POS, UMusic Hotels have improved operational efficiency, financial visibility, and service delivery across its properties, the company added.

According to Oracle, with a new property in Madrid and plans to expand across Europe, the US, and Latin America, UMusic Hotels required a scalable platform to manage financial operations, guest experiences, and room inventory and it chose Oracle Corp.

The company said that while NetSuite has streamlined and automated financial processes across international subsidiaries, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. OPERA Cloud has improved operational agility by offering deeper insights into guest preferences and empowering staff with mobile tools for check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance. Along with these, Oracle Simphony offers to users a POS system that facilitates seamless service in restaurants and retail outlets.

