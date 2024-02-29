UMH Properties Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.06, changing hands as high as $15.32 per share. UMH Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.26 per share, with $16.878 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.