Umbrel Announces New Umbrel Home Plug-And-Play Server

Umbrel, the company behind umbrelOS, has introduced a new home server solution called Umbrel Home with the intent of providing users control over their data, privacy and digital lives, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Priced at $699, Umbrel Home is aimed at making self-hosting accessible to everyone. By leveraging umbrelOS, users can eliminate the need for third-party cloud services by utilizing a wide range of self-hosted apps available in the Umbrel App Store including a Bitcoin/Lightning node, Nextcloud, Plex and Home Assistant.

According to the press release, Umbrel Home offers accelerated performance, featuring a 2.9GHz Quad-Core Intel CPU, 2TB NVMe SSD, 16GB dual-channel RAM, and an active cooling system while consuming just 10 watts of power. This compact home server outperforms a Raspberry Pi 4-based solution in terms of CPU performance, SSD read and write speeds, RAM and memory bandwidth the release states.

Mayank Chhabra, Umbrel's Co-founder and CEO, highlighted the company's vision for Umbrel Home, saying that "Building a plug-and-play home server that was specifically engineered for umbrelOS has been our dream since day one. With the recent challenges in Raspberry Pi pricing and supply chain, we knew it was time to bring our vision to life, set a new benchmark in self-hosting, and make it accessible to users of all skill levels."

With privacy and data ownership concerns on the rise, self-hosting presents a modern solution that allows users to take ownership of their data, storage, access and sharing. In addition, Umbrel Home’s zero-configuration and one-click app installations from the Umbrel App Store make it easy to build a customized ecosystem tailored to individual needs.

Pre-orders for Umbrel Home are now available on umbrel.com, with shipping set to begin in June 2023. With its exceptional performance, user-friendly features and affordability, Umbrel Home aims to make self-hosting accessible to a global audience.

