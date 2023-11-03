UMBF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.99, changing hands as high as $71.16 per share. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $50.68 per share, with $92.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.25.

