ULTY, TCAI: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, which added 28,000,000 units, or a 4.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ULTY, in morning trading today Palantir Technologies is down about 1.5%, and Rocket Lab is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF, which added 80,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TCAI, in morning trading today Vertiv Holdings is down about 0.7%, and Seagate Technology Holdings is lower by about 1.5%.

