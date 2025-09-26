And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF, which added 80,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TCAI, in morning trading today Vertiv Holdings is down about 0.7%, and Seagate Technology Holdings is lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: ULTY, TCAI: Big ETF Inflows
