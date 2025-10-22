Markets
ULTY, SMCZ: Big ETF Outflows

October 22, 2025 — 10:57 am EDT

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, where 21,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ULTY, in morning trading today Rigetti Computing is off about 6.1%, and Rocket Lab is lower by about 4.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, which lost 2,240,000 of its units, representing a 38.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

