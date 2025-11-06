Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, where 51,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ULTY, in morning trading today Rocket Lab is down about 4.5%, and Robinhood Markets is lower by about 7.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Principal Quality ETF, which lost 240,000 of its units, representing a 34.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PSET, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 0.8%, and Apple is higher by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: ULTY, PSET: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.