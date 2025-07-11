And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR), which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CZAR, in morning trading today Intuit (INTU) is up about 0.1%, and Broadcom (AVGO) is lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: ULTY, CZAR: Big ETF Inflows
