Ultragenyx Pharma Loss Narrows; To Cut 10% Of Workforce

February 12, 2026 — 04:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on ultra-rare genetic diseases, on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $129 million or $1.29 per share, compared to $133 million or $1.39 per share last year.

Ultragenyx reported revenues of $207 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which represents 25% growth compared to $165 million reported in the same period in 2024.

Looking forward, the company expects total revenues, excluding potential revenue from new product launches, in the range of $730 million to $760 million, an increase of 8% to 13% compared to 2025.

Further, Ultragenyx said it has initiated a strategic restructuring plan designed to reduce its headcount and expenses and focus resources on its largest value drivers. The significant reduction and partial reinvestment of expenses, and the planned growth in revenue from current and new product launches, are designed to keep the company on its path to profitability in 2027.

In connection with the restructuring plan, the company announced a 10% workforce reduction, impacting approximately 130 employees.

