Ultra Clean (UCTT) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares rallied 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $31.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Ultra Clean Holdings shares are benefiting from the company's strategic positioning in AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing, improved operational efficiency through organizational restructuring and the successful integration of acquisitions like Fluid Solutions.

This chipmaking equipment services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54.9%. Revenues are expected to be $507.74 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ultra Clean, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UCTT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ultra Clean is part of the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Kulicke and Soffa KLIC, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.4% higher at $53.61. KLIC has returned 5.8% in the past month.

Kulicke and Soffa's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -10.8%. Kulicke and Soffa currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.