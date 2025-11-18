Is Ultra Clean (UCTT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ultra Clean (UCTT). UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 23.48, which compares to its industry's average of 29.50. UCTT's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.59 and as low as 9.05, with a median of 14.99, all within the past year.

We also note that UCTT holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UCTT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.84. Over the past 52 weeks, UCTT's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.58.

Another notable valuation metric for UCTT is its P/B ratio of 1.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, UCTT's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.43.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ultra Clean's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UCTT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

