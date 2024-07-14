Despite fears of a possible recession, and even as interest rates remain at 20-year highs, its been a great year for the stock market. This has been especially true among tech companies and growth investor favorites like Nvidia, Meta, and Microsoft, all of which are currently at or near all-time highs.

However, there is one company that is equally deserving to belong in every growth investor's portfolio that has yet to get the credit it deserves -- Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). Here's why Coinbase is the ultimate growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now.

The ultimate proxy to crypto's growth

For investors seeking high-growth opportunities, few sectors hold as much promise as cryptocurrencies. The asset class is still in its infancy and is currently at an inflection point with institutional investors knocking on its door. However, it is easy to understand why some investors may be hesitant or even fearful to invest in cryptocurrencies. The underlying blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies run on can be difficult to understand, and there's no doubt the majority of these assets are insanely speculative.

However, this is where Coinbase comes into play.

Rather than trying to pick individual winners out of the thousands of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase offers investors exposure to the entirety of crypto. Thanks to its robust and diversified business model, by investing in Coinbase, investors essentially spread their net across the digital asset universe, rather than having to pick a single cryptocurrency to outshine the rest.

Coinbase's success doesn't rely upon any single cryptocurrency. With several innovative revenue streams, this model not only mitigates risk but also positions Coinbase as a pivotal player in the evolving digital economy.

Coinbase's merits as a growth company

Coinbase ticks all the boxes that growth investors look for in a company. Beyond being in a high-potential industry, Coinbase has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth comparable to some of today's most revered tech firms. Since its public listing in 2021, Coinbase has showcased exponential growth metrics.

For instance, its monthly transacting users have surged by over 700% since 2019, while quarterly trading volume on its platform has skyrocketed by more than 4,000%, up from $7 billion in 2019 to an impressive $312 billion by the second quarter of 2024. Revenue has mirrored this explosive growth trajectory, climbing from $66 million in Q1 2019 to over $1.6 billion as of Q2 2024, a staggering 2,300% increase. As impressive as these numbers are, it's likely a safe bet that they will keep growing as crypto continues to mature.

However, what truly sets Coinbase apart is its strategic evolution. Initially reliant on only transaction fees (making up more than 90% of revenue in Q4 2021), Coinbase has diversified its revenue streams significantly.

Today, it generates income from innovative services such as custodial solutions, interest on stablecoins, and even its proprietary-blockchain platform, Base. This diversification not only enhances revenue stability but also underscores Coinbase's adaptability in a rapidly changing market landscape. Moreover, with operational expenses at a three-year low, Coinbase has optimized its cost structure efficiently, maximizing profitability amid its meteoric growth.

Clear, undervalued potential

Despite its substantial gains recently (up over 500% in the past 18 months), Coinbase appears undervalued relative to both its current achievements and the broader growth trajectory of the crypto market. As digital assets gain mainstream acceptance among retail and institutional investors alike, Coinbase remains at the forefront, positioning itself as the preferred platform for accessing the digital-asset class securely and conveniently. As understanding and adoption of cryptocurrencies deepen, Coinbase is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning market, ensuring sustained growth for years to come.

To put it simply, Coinbase offers investors the pragmatic exposure to the burgeoning crypto sector without the inherent risks of individual-digital currencies. With a proven track record of growth, a diversified-revenue model, and strategic foresight, Coinbase emerges as the ultimate growth stock for those seeking long-term value.

