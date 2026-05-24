The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

This industry-leading business possesses a strong brand that leads to durable demand.

Investors can’t complain about a 64-year streak of raising dividend payouts.

The company’s low growth prospects won’t lead to market-beating returns.

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The uncertain market environment today, which is being affected by conflict in the Middle East driving inflationary pressures, low consumer confidence, and fears of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption, can lead investors to prioritize safer holdings. Businesses with stable operations and robust profits might be what you're looking for.

It's even better if these companies can provide a dependable income stream. Here's the ultimate dividend stock that investors should buy with $1,000 right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As steady as they come

With $1,000, investors can add 12 shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) to their portfolios. The beverage giant, which has a huge list of different drink varieties that are sold in more than 200 countries and territories, is a steady and reliable business.

It continues to weather macroeconomic pressures, something shareholders certainly appreciate. The company faces predictable demand trends, as people are inclined to buy its products in both robust and adverse economic scenarios due to the strength of the brand.

In the latest quarter (first-quarter 2026 ended April 3), Coca-Cola reported organic revenue growth of 10%. Its operating margin came in at a stellar 35%. It expects to rake in $12.2 billion in adjusted free cash for the full fiscal year.

This level of profitability is helped by a history of proven pricing power. On the latestearnings call the leadership team said that pricing had four percentage points of positive effect on the financial results.

Coca-Cola's impressive durability supports an incredible dividend streak. Its board announced a 4% increase to the dividend payout in February. This was the 64th straight year that a dividend hike was implemented. There aren't many businesses with this kind of track record.

At the current price, Coca-Cola's dividend yield is 2.62%. This is more than double the S&P 500 index's yield.

Setting the right expectations

Coca-Cola is definitely a top dividend stock. Investors can bank on the board continuing to raise the dividend each year going forward. This situation is compelling for income seekers searching for dependable yield.

However, it's important for investors to realize that adding the business to their portfolios isn't going to result in market-beating returns. History can be our guide.

In the past decade, shares produced a total return of 153% (as of May 21). The S&P 500 index, on the other hand, generated a total return of 330%.

Between 2025 and 2028, sell-side analysts believe that Coca-Cola's adjusted earnings per share will increase at an annualized pace of 7.4%. This is a sign of a mature business that doesn't possess huge growth potential.

This still won't discourage dividend investors who are ready to allocate $1,000.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.