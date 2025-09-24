The Ultimate AI ETF Guide: 3 Funds to Fuel Your Portfolio

Key Points The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is one of the oldest pure-play AI ETFs.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF is an actively managed fund with net assets of $5.8 billion.

The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF provides a way to invest in robotics stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ›

One way to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) is to pick a few companies that you think will likely be the biggest winners in the future. That's easier said than done.

Another way to invest in AI is to buy one or more broad baskets of AI stocks using exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Sure, you'll still have to decide between funds. However, there are far fewer AI ETFs to choose from than there are individual AI stocks. Here are three great AI-focused funds to fuel your portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) attempts to track the performance of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. Mirae Asset Securities launched the fund on May 11, 2018, making it one of the older pure-play AI ETFs.

This ETF's net assets under management currently total $5.38 billion. That makes the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF one of the largest ETFs specializing in AI stocks.

You'll gain broad exposure to AI with this ETF. Its portfolio includes 88 stocks. The top five holdings for the ETF are database and cloud giant Oracle, Chinese technology leader Alibaba Group, Google parent Alphabet, electric vehicle and robot maker Tesla, and huge South Korean technology company Samsung Electronics.

The fund's annual expense ratio is 0.68%. However, that has been a low price to pay for a stellar performance. Since its inception, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has delivered an average annual return of 16.6%. Over the past year, the ETF has soared by almost 23%.

2. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

You aren't limited to AI-focused index ETFs. The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEMKT: BAI) is an actively managed fund run by financial services giant BlackRock. The ETF's investment managers, Tony Kim and Reid Menge, research global AI and technology stocks across all market caps.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF owns 39 stocks. Its top holdings include GPU maker Nvidia, semiconductor and infrastructure software company Broadcom, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, cloud and software giant Microsoft, and Oracle.

This ETF is even larger than the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, with its net assets of $5.8 billion. It hasn't been around as long, though: BlackRock launched the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF on Oct. 21, 2024.

Its net expense ratio of 0.55% is quite competitive against most AI ETFs. One downside of the fund, however, is that it hasn't been available long enough to establish a performance track record to compare against other ETFs.

3. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

One of the most exciting applications for AI is in robotics. The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEMKT: ROBO) provides a way to invest in companies across the world that are pioneering innovations in robotics, automation, and AI.

This ETF's portfolio features 77 stocks. Its top holdings include Japanese precision controls maker Harmonic Drive Systems, robotic warehouse automation leader Symbotic, industrial robot developer Fanuc, AI-powered robot maker Teradyne, and Taiwanese electronics giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, which is commonly known as Foxconn.

ROBO Global and Exchange Traded Concepts launched the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF on Oct. 21, 2013. Since then, the fund has generated an average annual return of roughly 8.4%. Over the last year, it's been an even bigger winner, with a gain of around 15.6%.

You'll have to pay a little more to own this ETF than the other two funds on this list, though. The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF's annual expense ratio is 0.95%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Symbotic, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, Broadcom, Fanuc, and Teradyne and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.