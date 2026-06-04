Ulta's Q1 Report Primes It for a Beauty of a Rebound

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has hurdles like any consumer company this year, but it is navigating the scene well, and its strategies are working. Focused on increased store count, international expansion, acquisitions, and expanding product lines, the company is growing, outperforming estimates, and on track to sustain strength in upcoming quarters.

The takeaway for investors is that Ulta Beauty’s stock price is at long-term lows, set up to rebound as the year progresses. The only question is the timing, and it may be sooner than early June price action suggests. With the company gaining traction, the stock at deep value levels, and sell-side forces in accumulation mode, the stock price has virtually nowhere to go but up.

The initial analyst response to the company's Q1 earnings report sums up the situation nicely. It included several price target reductions, issued immediately following the report, but those are notes of caution within an otherwise bullish outlook. The price target reductions were a hit to sentiment, but the $651 consensus price target still offers a substantial upside opportunity in a Buy-rated stock. A move to Cannaccord’s new $731 target would equate to new all-time highs, and there are catalysts ahead to drive this market

Catalysts Loom for Ulta Beauty: Rebound Ahead

Future earnings reports are likely to reveal additional momentum, sustaining a bullish outlook for this stock’s price. As it stands, MarketBeat tracks 27 analysts who rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy, with a 75% Buy-side bias. The trailing 12-month (TTM) average price target of $688 implies a 40% upside from key support levels, and may be reached within months of a confirmed bottom. Signs the bottom has been reached include technical and sell-side factors; signs that new highs will be set include the analyst forecasts and technical factors.

Institutions are the driving force in this market. They own approximately 90% of the stock and have been accumulating it on a TTM basis. MarketBeat data reveal they were accumulating at a rate of nearly $2 per $1 for four consecutive quarters, even as price action was highly volatile. Meanwhile, the technical factors include a sharp convergence on the monthly price action. The MACD convergence shows a market gaining strength as it hit the early 2026 peak, setting it up to retest the existing high at least on the next rebound. Again, the only question is the timing, and it could easily begin by mid-summer, if not sooner.

Ulta Beauty Fires on All Cylinders in FQ1 2026

Ulta Beauty had a solid Q1 with revenue growing by 11.1% to $3.16 billion, 130 basis points better than expected. The strength was driven by a 5.3% comp store increase, new stores, and acquisitions. Sales were strong across product categories, with cosmetics leading at up 40%. Skin care grew by 24%, hair by 18%, and fragrances by 12%, all strong showings. Sales were also strong across channels, revealing the impact of Ulta’s digitization and eCommerce shifts.

Margin news was also good. Fears of margin degradation tied to tariffs, macro headwinds, and aggressive growth plans were overblown. The company managed to widen its gross margin by 100 bps and keep costs under control. Operating income grew by 11.6%, adjusted net income by 10.8%, and diluted earnings per share by 15.5%, outpacing the consensus estimate by more than 1000 bps. Looking ahead, the company expects margin strength to continue. Management reaffirmed its revenue target and raised its earnings outlook to align with consensus figures.

Management also increased the 2026 buyback target, a trigger for institutional money flows. The increase was worth $500 million, bringing the total to $1.5 billion in a sign of confidence in future cash flow. The critical takeaway is that Ulta is aggressively reducing its share count while accelerating growth, raising questions about the valuation and stock price. At $465 per share, Ulta trades at only 7X its 10-year earnings outlook, suggesting that 200% or more in stock price upside is possible over time.

Ulta’s balance sheet provides no red flags, only reasons to believe share buybacks will continue. The quarter-ending highlights include a reduced cash offset by increased current and total assets, persistently low leverage, and a 6% increase in equity, despite heavy investment and capital returns. The likely outcome is that Ulta continues reducing its share count in upcoming quarters, accelerating its stock price rebound over time. The biggest risk for Ulta this summer is oil and gas prices and their impact on consumer habits.

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