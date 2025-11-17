UL Solutions (ULS) Price Target Increased by 25.08% to 92.16

The average one-year price target for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) has been revised to $92.16 / share. This is an increase of 25.08% from the prior estimate of $73.68 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.04 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from the latest reported closing price of $86.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in UL Solutions. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 17.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULS is 0.24%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 90,996K shares. The put/call ratio of ULS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,548K shares representing 12.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,810K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,507K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,661K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 27.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,333K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 44.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,943K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 9.94% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,118K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares , representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 2.60% over the last quarter.

