UL Solutions (ULS) Price Target Increased by 15.75% to 112.15

The average one-year price target for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) has been revised to $112.15 / share. This is an increase of 15.75% from the prior estimate of $96.89 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.99 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from the latest reported closing price of $98.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in UL Solutions. This is an decrease of 154 owner(s) or 29.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULS is 0.15%, an increase of 31.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.66% to 89,444K shares. The put/call ratio of ULS is 4.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,074K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,044K shares , representing a decrease of 32.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,008K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,507K shares , representing a decrease of 8.30%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,654K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,457K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,238K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing a decrease of 64.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 17.09% over the last quarter.

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