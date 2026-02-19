UL Solutions Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $66 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UL Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $789 million from $739 million last year.

UL Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

