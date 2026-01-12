UK's Ofcom Launches Probe Into X Over Online Safety Concerns

(RTTNews) - Ofcom, the UK's independent online safety watchdog, announced Monday it has opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X. The investigation will determine whether X has complied with its legal obligations to protect users in the UK from illegal content, including non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.

The investigation follows concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share such content. Ofcom immediately contacted X on January 5 and set a firm deadline of January 9 for the company to explain its actions.

X responded by the deadline, and Ofcom conducted an expedited assessment of the available evidence. The investigation will examine whether X has failed to comply with its duties under the Online Safety Act, such as assessing the risk of illegal content, taking appropriate steps to prevent access, and swiftly removing any unlawful material.

Ofcom's role is to judge whether such platforms have taken appropriate measures to protect UK users from content that is illegal in the UK, as well as to safeguard UK children from harmful content like pornography.

The investigation will follow the process outlined in the Online Safety Act, with Ofcom issuing a provisional decision, with X having an opportunity to respond before a final ruling is made.

If the investigation finds that X has broken the law, Ofcom can require the platform to take specific steps to come into compliance or remedy any harm caused.

The regulator also has the power to impose significant fines or seek court orders to disrupt the company's business activities. The fines can go up to 18 million British pounds or 10 percent of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We'll progress this investigation as a matter of the highest priority, while ensuring we follow due process. As the UK's independent online safety enforcement agency, it's important we make sure our investigations are legally robust and fairly decided."

