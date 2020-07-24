Cryptocurrencies

Ukraine’s Digital Ministry to Trace Suspicious Crypto Using Crystal Blockchain Software

Ukraineâs Ministry of Digital Transformation signed a deal last week with BitFuryâs crypto-tracing spin-off Crystal Blockchain B.V. to kick-start the governmentâs virtual asset monitoring initiative, a company executive told CoinDesk.

  • Crystal Chief Executive Marina Khaustova said ministry officials, who oversee Ukraineâs digital pivot and maintain links with the Ministry of Finance, will use the companyâs software to trace the origins of suspicious crypto transactions.Â 
  • Finance ministry officials have previously said they will trace all crypto transactions over $1,200 in accordance with international anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines and a 2019 Ukrainian law.Â 
  • Khaustova said that the deal âis not limited to compliance tools access,â however. Digital Transformation officials were just as âeager to consultâ on developing legislation and regulations for Ukraineâs burgeoning virtual asset sector as they were in enforcing crypto AML restrictions, she said.
  • âThe main goal of our cooperation is the rapid formation and legalization of the virtual asset market in Ukraine,â the ministry said in a press statement. The ministry did not immediately return a CoinDesk request for comment.

