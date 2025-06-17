Bitcoin Magazine



Ukraine Introduces Bill to Allow Bitcoin in National Reserves

Ukraine has introduced a bill that would give its central bank the legal right to hold Bitcoin and other assets as part of its national reserves. The draft law, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on June 10, 2025, proposes updates to existing legislation to include “virtual assets” in the foreign exchange and gold reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

NEW: Ukraine introduces bill for Bitcoin Reserve in Parliament pic.twitter.com/bYIiCNF13D — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 17, 2025

This doesn’t mean Ukraine is officially adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet just yet, but it would give the central bank the green light to do so in the future.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, emphasized that the legislation is about granting permission, not making it a requirement. “Whether and to what extent they actually do so,” he said, “is up to the institution itself.”

Zhelezniak recently discussed with Binance’s regional head Kyrylo Khomiakov, that he believes Bitcoin could help Ukraine strengthen its economic position and contribute to long term digital innovation.

The timing of the bill is vital as Ukraine has been under enormous financial pressure since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Inflation remains high, the hryvnia has lost significant value, and the country is heavily reliant on international aid and loans. The NBU has managed to hold roughly $44.5 billion in reserves, mostly in U.S. dollars and government securities, but its room to maneuver is limited.

Back in 2022, the Ukrainian government was actively raising donations for the war effort through Bitcoin. They had an official wallet set up for donations, and their politicians were publicly tweeting out the addresses asking for support. On the first day alone, Ukraine’s official Bitcoin wallet raised over $3.5 million. By leaning into Bitcoin during their time of crisis, the government showed their belief and commitment in it, and this new bill shows that that commitment has not faded.

NEW Ukraine government #Bitcoin wallet raises OVER $3.5 MILLION in 1st day of donations — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 27, 2022

If this bill is adopted, it could position Ukraine as one of the first countries to give its central bank the legal ability to hold Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

This post Ukraine Introduces Bill to Allow Bitcoin in National Reserves first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.