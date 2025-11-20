UiPath's Agentic Automation Engine Reignites Its Growth Trajectory

UiPath Inc.’s PATH latest performance shows a company gaining meaningful lift from its Agentic Automation suite, a driver that is now shaping customer acquisition, margin expansion and upside revisions to future earnings.

The single most important factor in the last reported quarter is the rapid, commercially productive adoption of UiPath’s agent-based AI framework. Management highlighted that AI-powered and agentic solutions are enabling UiPath to secure deals more quickly and at larger contract sizes than legacy automation models could deliver.

The traction is measurable: roughly 450 customers are actively creating agent-based workflows, while nearly one million agent runs have occurred since the platform’s rollout. Deterministic automation continues to play a pivotal role in attracting new customers, over 95% begin there, but the surge in AI adoption across UiPath’s installed base is where the real acceleration is unfolding. These advanced capabilities are enhancing platform stickiness, boosting ARR momentum, and enhancing the profitability profile.

Re-Acceleration Tailwind Forms

Higher-margin AI modules, expanding use cases and increasing customer engagement collectively signal that UiPath may be entering a renewed growth phase. As enterprises shift toward autonomous digital operations, UiPath’s agentic groundwork positions it advantageously for multi-year adoption.

Peer Lens: Palantir, C3.ai

Comparable peers in the AI domain are Palantir Technologies PLTR and C3.ai AI. Palantir leverages AI to deliver data integration solutions to governments and enterprises, driving substantial growth through broad deployments of AI-powered analytics. C3.ai focuses on AI software across sectors, demonstrating high recurring revenue growth driven by AI-first enterprise applications. Both PalantirandC3.ai, like UiPath, emphasize AI as the core catalyst for transforming business operations and propelling revenue gains.

PATH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 17% in a month against the industry’s 14% loss.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, which is well below the industry average of 31.74. It carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s earnings has stayed unchanged over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

