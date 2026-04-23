UiPath vs. AppLovin: Which AI-driven Tech Stock is Worth Considering?

UiPath PATH and AppLovin Corporation APP are two prominent players leveraging artificial intelligence to transform digital operations. UiPath leads the robotic process automation sector (RPA), applying AI to streamline enterprise workflows.AppLovin, on the other hand, operates in the mobile ad tech space, using AI to optimize app monetization and user acquisition.

As AI becomes an integral part of modern business software, the key question is: Which of these AI-driven tech stocks presents a more compelling investment opportunity today? Let’s examine their fundamentals, growth drivers and valuations.

The Case for UiPath

UiPath’s Management emphasized that the convergence of artificial intelligence and automation is reshaping enterprise software development. The company believes the industry is approaching a turning point in how applications are built and managed.

UiPath’s strategy focuses on leveraging its unified automation platform, large installed customer base and long-standing enterprise relationships. These factors provide a foundation for expanding AI-powered automation across corporate workflows.

The company highlighted several customer deployments demonstrating the value of its platform. One semiconductor firm implemented agentic workflows within a very short time frame, while another enterprise dramatically reduced a multi-day order-to-cash process to just minutes while targeting substantial cost savings.

UiPath is also advancing AI-driven coding capabilities designed to automatically generate and maintain production-ready automation processes. These innovations could significantly shorten development timelines and accelerate adoption across enterprises.

PATH stands out in the automation space due to its exceptionally strong balance sheet. At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company held $1.47 billion in cash and equivalents while carrying zero debt. This debt-free position gives PATH a clear advantage over peers that must navigate refinancing pressures or rising interest costs.

Liquidity metrics further reinforce this strength, with a current ratio of 2.48 compared to the industry average of 2.09. This buffer ensures that PATH can comfortably meet short-term obligations while maintaining the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives. In a macro environment where enterprise IT spending can fluctuate, this financial stability allows the company to continue funding innovation, geographic expansion and potential acquisitions without constraint.

This level of financial autonomy not only reduces downside risk but also positions PATH to capitalize on opportunities as demand for automation accelerates globally.

The Case for AppLovin

AppLovin’s integrated marketplace continues to demonstrate meaningful structural strengths. The combination of MAX’s real-time bidding infrastructure and Axon 2.0 model enhancements is driving higher bid density and improved ad matching, translating into strong operating momentum. This has been evident through the fourth quarter of 2025, with management signaling confidence in continued sequential growth into early 2026 despite typical seasonal softness.

A key long-term lever remains the company’s ability to improve conversion rates from historical low single-digit levels toward a higher steady-state range. This potential is supported by increasing advertiser diversity beyond gaming and ongoing model refinement. As more bidders enter the ecosystem, AppLovin benefits from expanding demand and favorable take-rate dynamics, positioning the platform for sustained monetization gains and share expansion over time.

One of AppLovin’s most compelling attributes is its exceptional profitability. The company has demonstrated best-in-class margins, with adjusted EBITDA reaching approximately 84% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This level of profitability highlights the scalability of its platform and the strength of its operating leverage.

Strong free cash flow generation further reinforces the company’s financial profile, providing flexibility to reinvest in technology while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. Management’s guidance for continued margin stability into 2026 reflects confidence in the durability of the model, even as the business expands beyond its traditional gaming base. This earnings power enables ongoing investment in AI-driven optimization and supports consistent shareholder returns, underpinning long-term value creation.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PATH & APP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 9% and 8%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 38% and 57%, respectively. There have been no upward or downward EPS revisions over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath’s Valuation More Attractive Than AppLovin

UiPath is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.19X, below its 12-month median of 4.15X. AppLovin’s forward sales multiple stands at 18.62X, below its median of 21.57X.

AppLovin Takes the Lead

Despite the strengths of UiPath and AppLovin, APP stands out as the more compelling pick at this stage. Its stronger growth momentum, exceptional profitability and increasingly sophisticated AI-driven monetization engine provide a clear edge. While UiPath benefits from enterprise stability, a solid customer base and an attractive valuation, its growth trajectory appears more measured. In contrast, AppLovin’s scalable platform, improving conversion dynamics and expansion beyond gaming, positions it for sustained upside. For investors seeking a more dynamic AI-driven opportunity, AppLovin emerges as the winner.

PATH and APP carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.