UiPath vs. AppLovin: Which AI-Driven Tech Stock is Purchase-Worthy?

UiPath PATH and AppLovin Corporation APP are two prominent players leveraging artificial intelligence to transform digital operations. UiPath leads the robotic process automation sector (RPA), applying AI to streamline enterprise workflows.AppLovin, on the other hand, operates in the mobile ad tech space, using AI to optimize app monetization and user acquisition.

As AI becomes an integral part of modern business software, the key question is: Which of these AI-driven tech stocks presents a more compelling investment opportunity today? Let’s examine their fundamentals, growth drivers and valuations.

The Case for UiPath

UiPath remains a strong force in the booming RPA market, which is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Its end-to-end automation platform positions the company to seize opportunities as demand for AI-driven solutions surges.

A critical driver of PATH’s success is its strategic alliances with top technology giants. Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Salesforce CRM continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

The company boasts high customer retention, with net retention rates ranging between 110% and 115%, underscoring its ability to expand usage within existing accounts. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, UiPath reported a 6% increase in revenues year over year, reaching $357 million. Additionally, its annual recurring revenue rose 12% to $1.69 billion, reflecting the strength of its subscription-based business model and customer loyalty.

With a strong global presence, a robust partner ecosystem, particularly with Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce, and a continued focus on intelligent automation, UiPath is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the evolving RPA and enterprise automation market.

The Case for AppLovin

AppLovin has solidified its leadership in mobile advertising, powered by its next-gen AI engine, Axon 2, which launched in the second quarter of 2023. Since its debut, Axon 2 has radically enhanced AppLovin’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform.

This explosive growth has led to an estimated $10 billion annual run rate in ad spend from gaming clients, pushing APP into the upper echelon of global ad tech firms by valuation.

Axon 2’s importance goes far beyond mere optimization. In a post-Identifier for Advertisers environment that disrupted mobile user acquisition strategies, Axon 2 served as a critical catalyst for recovery. While Western mobile gaming experienced stagnation in 2022, Axon 2 reignited ad-driven momentum. Though in-app purchases are seeing modest, mid-single-digit growth, AppLovin’s MAX publisher base is expanding at a significantly faster rate, underscoring Axon 2’s strategic advantage.

Google, Microsoft and Salesforce are rapidly advancing generative AI. Microsoft integrates AI in Office via Copilot and expands Azure’s AI. Google embeds AI in Workspace and enhances Vertex AI. Salesforce incorporates AI across its CRM, especially through Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud. Microsoft is also focusing on AI governance, while Google is strengthening AI security. Salesforce further refines dynamic customer experiences.

While these giants focus on enterprise productivity and CRM, Applovintakes a different route, using AI to drive direct monetization in mobile advertising.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PATH & APP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 5.7%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending flat over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 16.3% and 85.4%, respectively. Both upward and downward EPS revisions have offset each other, keeping estimates flat over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath’s Valuation More Attractive Than AppLovin

UiPath is trading at a forward sales multiple of 4.09X, below its 12-month median of 4.44X. AppLovin’s forward sales multiple stands at 19.88X, above its median of 18.7X.

Winner: UiPath

UiPath emerges as the more compelling AI-driven investment. While AppLovin dazzles with Axon 2 and ad spend growth, UiPath’s leadership in the fast-expanding RPA market, strong enterprise partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce, and high customer retention offer long-term stability. Its subscription-based model ensures recurring revenue, and its valuation — trading at a much lower forward sales multiple than AppLovin — makes it a better value play. UiPath’s enterprise focus and strategic alliances give it an edge in AI scalability and business relevance. For investors seeking sustainable, enterprise-grade AI exposure, UiPath stands out as the smarter buy.

While PATH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.