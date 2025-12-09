UiPath Surges on Earnings: Should Investors Chase the Momentum?

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) have been on a tear, grabbing fresh attention after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal year 2026 (FY 2026) Q3 earnings and broke out to new 52-week highs. The stock has surged more than 36% over the past week, powered by strong results and a clear jump in trading volume.

With a market capitalization of roughly $10.2 billion and a chart that has dramatically outperformed, UiPath might be suddenly landing on many investors’ radars. The question now is whether this innovative software and automation company deserves a closer look.

UiPath Combines AI Agents, Robots, and Human Collaboration

UiPath describes its mission as “shaping the future of agentic automation.” The UiPath Platform brings together AI agents, robots, people, and machine learning models to collaborate across an organization, from front-office workflows to complex back-office operations. The company provides a complete end-to-end automation ecosystem designed to build, run, manage, and govern high-scale automation.

Its embedded AI, machine learning, and natural language processing capabilities allow UiPath’s software robots to mimic human behavior, process unstructured information, and enhance decision-making across a wide range of use cases. While the company’s broader RPA platform remains its core strength, momentum has been accelerating in its AI-agent orchestration strategy. UiPath recently highlighted that more than 950 companies are now building AI agents through its platform, and its Maestro product has orchestrated over 365,000 processes.

The company has also expanded its partnerships and integrations with leading AI corporations, including NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). One of its standout new offerings is ScreenPlay, a solution that aims to blend traditional RPA with large language model intelligence, giving enterprises more reliable and adaptable automation capabilities.

Recent Earnings Point Toward Early Success

UiPath reported Q3 FY 2026 earnings on Dec. 3, producing another meaningful beat. EPS came in at 16 cents, topping consensus estimates of 14 cents. Revenue grew 15.9% year over year to $411.1 million, well above the $392.5 million forecast. Importantly, key operating metrics also trended in the right direction.

The annualized renewal run-rate (ARR) increased by 11% year-over-year, and the company maintained a healthy dollar-based net retention rate of 107%. Large customer adoption expanded meaningfully: accounts with over $100k in ARR grew from 2,235 to 2,506, and customers generating more than $1 million in ARR jumped from 302 to 333. The total number of customers rose to 10,860, up 70% year-over-year.

Looking ahead, UiPath guided for Q4 revenue between $462 million and $467 million, with the midpoint slightly above analyst expectations. It also expects ARR to finish the year between $1.844 billion and $1.849 billion.

Sentiment Is Mixed Despite Strong Results

Even with the earnings beat, strong execution, and powerful price momentum, Wall Street’s sentiment remains lukewarm. Based on 17 analyst ratings, UiPath holds a Reduce consensus rating and a $15.46 price target, implying nearly 20% downside from recent levels. Whether the company’s latest performance will spark a re-rating is still uncertain.

Institutional activity has also been modest. Over the past 12 months, UiPath recorded $1.57 billion in inflows versus $1.23 billion in outflows, resulting in a relatively small net inflow. Insider activity has also leaned bearish.

While insider ownership remains sizable at 23.19%, no insiders have purchased shares in the last year, while multiple insiders sold roughly $48 million worth of stock. Recent CEO sales at around $19 per share may be rational given the stock’s 105% rise off its lows, but they could still raise eyebrows if selling continues without any offsetting insider buys.

Should Investors Buy UiPath Now?

UiPath’s latest earnings confirm that the company is executing well and advancing its automation and AI roadmap. The stock also remains reasonably valued at a forward P/E of roughly 25. But with shares rallying from $13 last month to as high as $20 this week, and up more than 60% this quarter, the risk is that investors may be buying into peak optimism.

For investors considering a position, waiting for consolidation may be prudent. A period of stabilization, coupled with clearer signs of analyst upgrades or shifting sentiment, could offer a more durable setup. UiPath’s fundamentals are improving, but for the rally to sustain, Wall Street’s view likely needs to catch up to the price action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.