UiPath Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) reported a stronger-than-expected start to fiscal 2027, with management highlighting growth in annual recurring revenue, revenue and profitability, as well as increasing customer adoption of its artificial intelligence and process orchestration products.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dines said the company “delivered a strong start to fiscal 2027, once again exceeding our guidance across all key financial metrics.” UiPath reported first-quarter annual recurring revenue, or ARR, of $1.901 billion, up 12% year over year, driven by $49 million of net new ARR. Revenue rose 17% year over year to $418 million.

The company also delivered $92 million in non-GAAP operating income, representing a 22% margin. Chief Operating and Financial Officer Ashim Gupta said UiPath delivered GAAP operating income of $28 million, compared with a GAAP operating loss of $16 million in the prior-year period. He said it marked the company’s first GAAP-profitable first quarter.

AI Products Featured in Most Large Deals

Management emphasized that AI-related offerings are becoming a larger part of UiPath’s enterprise sales motion. Dines said 16 of the company’s top 20 deals in the quarter included AI, and that expansion deals involving AI were six times larger than those that did not.

Dines said adoption of the company’s agentic and business process orchestration products has moved “from early experimentation to production deployment” one year after their general availability launch. He cited examples in healthcare distribution, construction, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing and automotive retail where customers are using UiPath tools to combine deterministic automation, agentic AI and process orchestration.

One healthcare distribution customer is expected to drive multimillion-dollar annual savings from an end-to-end workflow using UiPath agents and deterministic automations, leading to a seven-figure expansion during the quarter, Dines said. He also said a Fortune 500 energy company is using UiPath as part of a $70 million cost reduction initiative.

Gupta said AI is now part of “virtually every strategic customer conversation,” with those discussions increasingly expanding into platform, orchestration and vertical solutions.

Management Points to Process Orchestration as Key Differentiator

Dines framed process orchestration as a central customer priority, saying enterprises are looking beyond individual AI agents and code generation toward end-to-end workflows that span departments, systems and people.

“Customers are no longer asking us simply to deploy more agents or generate more code,” Dines said. “They are asking us to transform how entire business functions operate.”

He said UiPath’s platform brings together deterministic automation, agentic AI, document intelligence and business process orchestration. Dines highlighted Maestro, the company’s orchestration product, as a tool for coordinating automations, agents, systems and human decision-making. UiPath also launched Maestro Case into public preview, which Dines said extends Maestro into unstructured enterprise work.

During the question-and-answer session, Dines said Maestro is not part of every deal, but is more relevant for customers pursuing complex end-to-end process orchestration. He said it helps UiPath land larger deals and makes the company’s installed base “stickier,” but task automation customers may not require it initially.

Customer Metrics Show Enterprise Expansion

Gupta said UiPath ended the quarter with approximately 10,550 customers. Customer attrition remained concentrated among the company’s smallest customers, while customers generating more than $30,000 in ARR grew 7% year over year.

UiPath reported 2,624 customers with $100,000 or more in ARR, up 11%, and 374 customers with $1 million or more in ARR, up 18%. Gupta said the company remains focused on deepening its presence within complex enterprise accounts, where management sees the greatest opportunity for long-term expansion.

Dollar-based gross retention was 97%, while dollar-based net retention was 109%. Adjusted for foreign exchange, net retention was 108%. Gupta said the net retention trend was encouraging and reflected progress in stabilizing net new ARR.

Remaining performance obligations rose 15% to $1.413 billion, or 16% when normalized for foreign exchange. Current remaining performance obligations increased 17% to $908 million.

Guidance Raised Despite Currency Headwinds

UiPath raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, though Gupta said the company continues to operate in a “variable macroeconomic environment” and is maintaining a prudent approach to guidance. He also noted that while the euro remained largely stable, other currencies such as the Indian rupee and Romanian leu were volatile, creating a nominal incremental foreign exchange headwind to ARR and revenue.

For the fiscal second quarter, UiPath guided for:

Revenue of $395 million to $400 million

ARR of $1.929 billion to $1.934 billion

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $75 million

Basic share count of approximately 518 million shares

For the full fiscal year 2027, UiPath expects:

Revenue of $1.776 billion to $1.781 billion

ARR of $2.058 billion to $2.063 billion

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $430 million

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of approximately $425 million

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 84%

UiPath ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and no debt. The company repurchased 20 million shares during the first quarter at an average price of $11.47 and bought an additional 2 million shares through May 27, 2026, at an average price of $9.63 under its 10b5-1 plan.

Executives Address Demand, Pricing and Automation Strategy

In response to analyst questions, Gupta said the demand environment remained relatively stable compared with the company’s prior guidance period. He described the pipeline, conversion rates and customer conversations as healthy, while acknowledging that the broader environment remains variable.

Asked about the mix of AI within large deals, Gupta said the company is seeing a bigger impact from AI functionality. He said top customer transactions often include a significant AI component, while mid-tier customers continue to show demand for traditional robotic process automation and deterministic automation.

Dines also addressed investor questions about whether agentic AI could replace deterministic automation. He argued that probabilistic AI systems are not suited to replace deterministic bots in regulated or highly reliable enterprise processes, saying customers need automation that is reliable, auditable and governed.

“Deterministic bots cannot be replaced by non-deterministic AI agents,” Dines said. He added that UiPath’s strategy is to let customers reuse existing deterministic automation investments while surrounding them with process orchestration and AI capabilities.

Gupta said pricing discussions are evolving, including more active conversations around outcome-based pricing for top customers and use-case or process-based pricing where customers want to solve restricted business problems using different parts of the UiPath platform.

About UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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