UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $10.94, moving -3.36% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The stock of enterprise automation software developer has fallen by 21.06% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.25, signifying a 3.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $464.86 million, indicating a 9.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $1.59 billion, indicating changes of +26.42% and +11.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, UiPath is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, UiPath is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.23.

Meanwhile, PATH's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

