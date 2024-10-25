UiPath (PATH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.35, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have depreciated by 0.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.65 million, reflecting a 6.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, which would represent changes of -24.07% and +8.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UiPath is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.5, so one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.