UiPath (PATH) Price Target Increased by 15.84% to 15.99

The average one-year price target for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has been revised to $15.99 / share. This is an increase of 15.84% from the prior estimate of $13.80 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.91 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.37% from the latest reported closing price of $18.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.27%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.34% to 320,508K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 16,950K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,722K shares , representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,560K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 10,862K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,893K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,307K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,358K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 74.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,523K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,478K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.75% over the last quarter.

